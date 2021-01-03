Home
2021-22 Oregon Blue Book being published in March

OREGON — The Secretary of State’s office announced winners of the photos and student essays submitted for publication in the upcoming Oregon Blue Book.

The 2021-2022 blue book will be released this coming March, it has been published every 2 years since 1911.

The theme Oregon students had to follow is ‘100 years of Oregon’s State Parks.’

The winning photos are making the cover of the book, front and back.

“It has all kinds of interesting facts around state governments and around the communities in Oregon, so its a great volume if you want to dive in and grab something specific or if you just want to get an overview of the state and what goes on here,” said Rep. Pam Marsh.

If you’re interested in purchasing the upcoming state almanac, visit sos.oregon.gov.

