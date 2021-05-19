2021 Concerts in the Park series canceled in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Tuesday the Grants Pass Chamber of Commerce announced its Concerts in the Park series won’t be happening this year.
The chamber says it’s hard to plan ahead with the ever-changing COVID-19 landscape.
Here is an excerpt from the statement the Grants Pass Chamber released:
Monitoring who can wear a mask and other enforcement also falls on the event organizer placing all the liability on that organization. Since Concerts in the Park is largely staffed by many amazing volunteers, it is not fair or safe to put them in the middle of these controversies while enforcing ever-changing OSHA and OHA rules.
We have been working closely with the City of Grants Pass and the County’s Public Health department. We appreciate their willingness to work with us to find solutions.
We also considered moving Concerts in the Park to later in the year but feared wildfire smoke would result in cancellations causing economic harm to everyone including the bands and vendors.
We want to extend a thank you to our sponsors for your continued support for this event as we were entering our 35th summer of offering free family fun events.
Thank you for understanding. We were optimistic that we would be in a better situation for this summer’s events. We look forward to seeing you in person for a great 2022 Concerts in the Park season.
