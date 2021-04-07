2021 Pear Blossom Festival returns to downtown Medford starting Friday

MEDFORD, Ore — The first of four weekends of the 2021 Pear Blossom Festival is slated to begin Friday with new changes.
The smudge pot stroll will kick off the festival at 5 p.m near the Pear Blossom Park Friday night. Participants will receive a ticket to try different foods and drinks from more than a dozen locally owned restaurants.
In order to abide by current coronavirus restrictions, spectators will have to drive by the parade participants on Saturday April 10th.
The Festival plans to host nine events over the course of the next four weekends. The street festival will be held in a smaller venue with mask and social distancing guidelines in place.
More information including links to sign up can be found on the Festival’s website: http://pearblossomparade.org/
