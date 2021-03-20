Home
“Upside down parade” planned for 2021 Pear Blossom Festival

MEDFORD, Ore — The Pear Blossom Festival is gearing up for an April return after the coronavirus shut down the event last year.

The parade is slated to start on Saturday April 10th.  For the first time, it will be an “upside-down parade” in which limited participants from each group will be stretched out between Central Ave and Main St and spectators can drive through to watch. Organizers say its doable regardless of Jackson County’s risk level.

I think the way that we have it set up, it will be really easy to follow the mandate,” Pear Blossom President Darcey Mann-Self told NBC5. “It will keep everyone safe and happy, and it will give them something to look forward too.”

The Festival plans to host nine events over the course of four weekends. The street festival will be held in a smaller venue while adhering to mask and social distancing guidelines. The same applies to festival favorites like the pear-a-fare and smudge pot stroll.

Medford’s Oldest Tradition, the Pear Blossom junior royalty pageant is scheduled to take place at a church next Friday.

This is a developing story and this post will be updated with more details as they emerge.

