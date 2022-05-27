2022 Pickleball Summer Classic begins June 2nd

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Pickleball Association is inviting players from all over the country to Fichtner Mainwaring Park, to compete head to head with other fans of the sport.

The Second Annual Medford Summer Classic starts June 2nd with a junior’s introduction program for kids 9 to 17 to get them involved with the sport. With the tournament ending on June 5th. Organizers say people of all ages are welcome to compete.

“I get a lot of joy out of it because you are putting people together who would otherwise never ever, cross paths, and all of a sudden you have this whole new circle of friends,” said Norman Eisenberg, Marketing Director for the Southern Oregon Pickleball Association.

Eisenberg states the money made from this tournament will go toward solidifying the sport in Jackson County. That includes 12-dedicated pickleball courts in Fichtner Mainwaring Park. For more information on the event you can visit here.