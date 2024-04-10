2024 Jackson County Fair set to kick off July 16

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Preparations for the 2024 Jackson County Fair are well underway, and this year its all about agriculture.

According to the Jackson County Expo, fairgoers will be able to “Experience the AgVenture”, with a great combination of community, entertainment and of course agriculture.

The fair runs from July 16 through July 21 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds and Exposition Park.

On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday the fair is running from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Friday and Saturday its open from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets purchased before July 12 are $12 for adults and $7 for seniors, after that date adult ticket prices increase to $15. Kids 12 and under are free.

This year’s concert lineup: All shows begin at 7 p.m.

July 17: 38 Special – After more than four decades, 38 Special continues to deliver their signature blast of Southern Rock to audiences nationwide. With explosive performances and enduring hits, they are sure to captivate the crowd.

July 18: Josh Turner, The Greatest Hits Tour – For two decades, Turner’s deep, velvet voice has been the most recognizable on country radio. His unwavering dedication to the tenets of the country genre creates an unforgettable performance filled with heart and soul.

July 19: Clay Walker – The country music sensation, brings his chart-topping hits and infectious energy to the stage. With a career spanning decades, he continues to captivate audiences with his unparalleled talent and charisma.

July 20: Queen Nation, Reliving the Legacy of Queen – Queen Nation pays homage to the legendary rock band Queen, reliving their iconic performances and timeless music. Experience the magic of Freddie Mercury and Queen like never before.

More information and tickets can be found on the Jackson County Expo’s website.

