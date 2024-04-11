3 of Oregon’s largest universities raising tuition next school year

MEDFORD, Ore.- Three of Oregon’s largest universities are raising tuition rates for the 2024-2025 school year.

According to a release from Oregon State University, its Board of Trustees approved an overall increase of 4.65% for continuing students. Oregon State is also increasing student financial aid, funded by the university, by $9.5 million, totaling more than $125 million.

University of Oregon and Portland State are also reportedly raising their tuition rates by 3% and 4.8% respectively.

