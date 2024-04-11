3 of Oregon’s largest universities raising tuition next school year

Posted by Lauren Pretto April 10, 2024

 

MEDFORD, Ore.- Three of Oregon’s largest universities are raising tuition rates for the 2024-2025 school year.

According to a release from Oregon State University, its Board of Trustees approved an overall increase of 4.65% for continuing students. Oregon State is also increasing student financial aid, funded by the university, by $9.5 million, totaling more than $125 million.

University of Oregon and Portland State are also reportedly raising their tuition rates by 3% and 4.8% respectively.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content