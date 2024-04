DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Drivers along Highway 138 just outside of Sutherlin can expect delays Wednesday afternoon.

According to ODOT, a log truck lost its load on the highway just west of I-5.

As of 3:18 p.m. the estimated delay for drivers in the northbound lanes is close to 20 minutes as crews work to remove debris.

Get the latest updates on tripcheck.com.

