$202k grant for new community center in Douglas County

GLENDALE, Ore. — Douglas County will soon be getting a new community center thanks to a $202,808 grant from AllCare Health, Inc. The money, which is part of a $2.7 million pledge to improve the health and well-being of southern Oregon communities, will go to the Glendale Mat Club for the purchase and renovation of a new facility to be named Cow Creek-Sunny (Valley)-Wolf (Creek) or CCSW Community Center.

The Glendale Mat Club is a non-profit community partner with AllCare Health that provides child and adult educational enrichment, healthy food choices, organized physical activities, socialization, youth and adult behavioral health and housing services, veterans’ services, substance and alcohol abuse counseling, and health equity opportunities.

The CCSW Community Center will be the first rural community facility to provide youth athletics programs, educational and health classes, food distribution, fitness and recreation activities, and community partnership services including veterans’ services in southern Douglas County.

According to AllCare Health, the project will support low-income community members, Tribal community members, communities of color, and particularly those experiencing isolation, physical disability, behavioral health challenges, and members of AllCare Health’s Coordinated Care Organizations.

“This community center would create a place of belonging and social connection among the community,” said Skylar Fate, AllCare Health Community Engagement Manager. “The Glendale Community Center would bolster opportunities for youth and also meet basic needs such a nutritional supports to allow youth in the community to focus on thriving, learning, and playing.”

Glendale and surrounding rural areas historically have lacked adequate services for the health and well-being of all Douglas County residents including youth and the elderly. The Glendale Community Center would bring critical social services to the residents of Glendale and surrounding areas.

