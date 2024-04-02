Health officials issue alert for accidental overdoses in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health officials are issuing an overdose alert for accidental overdoses related to fentanyl and other illegal opioids.

The alert comes after police and emergency medical responders saw an increase in emergency department admissions related to drug use during the week of March 24 through March 29.

According to a press release from Jackson County Public Health, “illicitly manufactured fentanyl started to become more common in Jackson County beginning in 2018. In early 2021, illicitly manufactured fentanyl became the predominant illicit opioid sold and used in Jackson County.”

Fentanyl can be sold as counterfeit pills like oxycontin, or in a powder from which can resemble other drugs like cocaine or methamphetamine. It can also be mixed with other drugs like heroin. Health officials are urging the community, members of the medical community and anyone who occasionally uses drugs recreationally to be aware.

Resources provided by Jackson County Public Health:

SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). This is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

24/7 Never Use Alone Hotline: 1-877-696-1996.

Naloxone is available through these avenues:

Naloxone is available over the counter at most pharmacies.

Anyone who can prescribe medication can send a prescription for naloxone to

your pharmacy.

your pharmacy. People who utilize the Jackson County Syringe Exchange Program can receive

free naloxone.

free naloxone. Free naloxone is available through Max’s Mission and HIV Alliance.

More resources available on the Oregon Recovers website.

