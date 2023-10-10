20th annual Art Along the Rogue in Grants Pass

MEDFORD, Ore. – The 20th annual Art Along the Rogue chalk art festival wrapped up today, in Grants Pass.

This year was movie themed and was called ‘Blockbusters on the Block.’

The three-day Art Along the Rogue chalk festival brought in over 40 artists to 5th and H streets, in the historic district of Grants Pass.

With movies being this year’s theme, an artist who goes only by RuRu, said her choice was easy.

RuRu said, “one of the sentences that they used I think were like ‘movies that have made an impact on you,’ which whenever I think of movies that made an impact on me, Schindler’s List is the first one that came to mind.”

Some artists like Raziah Roushan decided to draw a memory about movies.

Roushan said, “I’m doing the inside of a theater. It’s myself, my mom and my grandma. One of my first memories was going to see the original batman in like 1989… 1990. So, I wanted our viewers here in Grants Pass to feel that: the awe of a giant movie theater.”

The public was also able to join in on the fun, with kids being able to draw on their own 24- square inch spaces.

Aside from all the artwork, there was also live music, vendors, face painting, food and more.

Artist Melissa Ghiglieri says it was her second straight Art Along the Rogue and enjoys the overall atmosphere.

She said, “the community is out and it’s a really interesting thing because it’s temporary. It’s kind of sad to see it go but you just kind of do stuff for fun and then you meet a lot of other artists and see really cool artwork. Everything is so unique and everyone’s really nice.”

The city of Grants Pass also installed permanent art in the crosswalk on G street.

It’s meant to celebrate the community and the 20th anniversary of the Art Along the Rogue event.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.