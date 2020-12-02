20th Annual Greystone Court fundraiser begins this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. — The infamous Greystone Court in East Medford is lit up for its 20th year, partnering with Access.
The annual fundraiser begins accepting food and cash donations starting this weekend.
After an unprecedented year with the pandemic and wild fires, Access says donations for this holiday season are needed now more than ever.
“We really appreciate the community support and we’re also really looking forward to being a part of something that’s a treasure here locally, for people to come together and feel the spirit of the holidays, the spirit of giving,” said Access Development Director, Kellie Battaglia.
Battaglia says since the start of the annual fundraiser 2 decades ago, 1.4 million meals have fed people in Jackson County.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.