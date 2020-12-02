Oregon House nominee Dr. Selma Pierce dies shortly after husband announces second gubernatorial run

SALEM, Ore. — 2016 Republican candidate Doctor Bud Pierce tragically lost his wife Tuesday evening. This according to an announcement made by the Oregon Republican Party.
According to Portland NBC affiliate KGW, Salem Police reported that Dr. Selma Pierce was struck by an SUV in West Salem.
Dr. Selma Pierce was a retired dentist who ran as the republican nominee for the Oregon State House District 20 in both 2018 and 2020.
The Oregon Republican Party said Tuesday,
“Selma was an inspiring and dedicated community leader who led a life of distinction and service to others, especially when it came to her family. Our hearts break for Dr. Bud Pierce and his family.”
In a post made to Facebook, Dr. Bud Pierce stated,
“Selma Pierce, the glue of the Pierce family, an angel of a person , the only woman that I have ever loved, died this evening in a sudden and tragic accident. We cannot believe that she has left us, but we are comforted in the knowledge that she is with God, and we will see her again.”
Earlier Tuesday, Dr. Bud Pierce had announced his intentions to run again for Governor in 2022. At this time, there’s no word on whether or not campaign plans will change, but NBC5 News will bring you further updates once they are known.
