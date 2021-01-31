2nd Annual Golden Grow Awards held virtually

ASHLAND, Ore. — The second annual Golden Grow Awards were hosted virtually from the Ashland Hills Hotel earlier.
The event celebrates the Northwest’s 2020 hemp harvest.
Organizers say the awards are meant for educating the industry and public about quality hemp flower.
A local in the industry says the event also helps growers learn ways to step up their competition.
“When we can see who is producing the best flower out there, it helps us with our sales channels. So having a relationship with Mark and the Golden Grow Awards is helpful in that way,” said Jefferson Hemp Exchange owner, Matt Ochoa.
Trophies were awarded to winning hemp farmers.
Top industry professionals also spoke during the virtual event.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.