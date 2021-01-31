Home
Local law enforcement take on the Polar Plunge

WHITE CITY, Ore. — ‘The Plunging Eagles’ team consisting of multiple law enforcement agencies did their Polar Plunges for Special Olympics Southern Oregon this morning.

The agencies met at Fire District 3.

Using scaffolding and fire hoses, multiple firefighters, police and sheriffs got wet to fund-raise for special Olympics.

The team has so far raised over $4,200.

“It was a lot of fun, but boy, the force of that water. We had participation from Mercy Flights, Fire District 3, the Sheriff’s Office and Eagle Point Police. We had a good turnout,” said Special Olympics Southern Oregon spokeswoman, Kim Andresen and Fire District 3 spokesperson, Heather Sears.

Anyone can donate or register for a virtual at-home plunge by visiting plungeoregon.org.

