30th MLK Celebration in Ashland

Ashland, Ore. — Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy was celebrated in Ashland Monday.

This year, the theme was “The fierce urgency of now… Tomorrow is today”.

Ashland resident Rosalie Wolff says she admires everything Dr. King stood for including peaceful demonstration, the rights of the least of us and to live in a community without harassment.

“He was a man who lived by his principles, and he also died for those principles. So I do think we should revisit this every year, at least once a year… if not more often,” Ashland resident Rosalie Wolff said.

Wolff says this day is meant to revisit the issues from decades ago, reflecting on the problems that still exist today.

