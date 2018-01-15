Shady Cove man reported missing

SHADY COVE, Ore. – A 76-year-old man who has dementia was reported missing in Jackson County.
Police said search and rescue teams are trying to find Shady Cove resident Wesley “Wes” Ammer. He was reported missing by his family after leaving his home on Bond Road in a gray 2012 Subaru Outback wagon with Oregon plate 741 HLV. The missing person report was made just after 3:00 Monday afternoon.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office described Ammer as a white man with a bald head, gray beard and brown eyes. He’s 5’8” tall and weighs 130 pounds. Ammer was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black long-sleeve pullover with the image of an elk on it.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 541-776-7206, reference case number 18- 001087.