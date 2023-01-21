$4.4M La Clinica expansion project in the works

MEDFORD, Ore. —La Clinica is expanding its urgent care services to meet the need in the Rogue Valley. La Clinica opened an Acute Care Clinic at the start of the pandemic to deal with a surge of patients needing care. It hopes the expansion will allow them to provide a wider range of services to more people.

La Clinica Chief Medical Officer, Chris Alftine says the current 2700 square foot Medford’s Acute Care Clinic on Market Street is cramped. But that’s all changing, thanks to a $4.4 million expansion.

“Currently we see somewhere between say 12 and 20 patients a day, we could easily see tripling that number, the need is there we’ll find the staff the workforce to take care of those folks,” said Alftine.

La Clinica will remodel the current clinic and build a new one across the driveway. The new 7,000-square-foot facility will have more space for patient exams, x-ray services, a drive-up pharmacy, and an ultrasound area. The current building will become home to a pharmacy, as well as lab and x-ray services.

“We are underserved for providers, access is very difficult especially for low-income patients so being able to expand our facilities will let us reach more of those lives,” said Alftine.

La Clinica says it hopes to break ground on the project this summer. You can find more information on their fundraising campaign here.