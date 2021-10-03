41st Bird Mart kicks off tomorrow in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Bird lovers and families are invited to the 41st Bird Mart happening tomorrow, Sunday, October 3rd at the Rogue Valley Square Dance Center on Table Rock Road.
The Northwest Bird Club is hosting the annual event.
Birds of all sorts will be up for sale at the event including parrots, finches, canaries, doves, and more. A bird vet and avian behaviorist will be in attendance to provide information and services.
“Pet parrots and birds are the third most popular pet in the country and there’s not as much known about them and they’re the number one most re-homed. So our goal as the Bird Club, is to educate the community on how to properly take care of them as pets,” said organizer, Heather Gomberg.
Gomberg says cages, seeds, toys and more will also be for sale.
Admission is $2.00 for adults. Children 12 and under can get in for free.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.