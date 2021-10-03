Home
41st Bird Mart kicks off tomorrow in Medford

41st Bird Mart kicks off tomorrow in Medford

Local News Top Stories , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Bird lovers and families are invited to the 41st Bird Mart happening tomorrow, Sunday, October 3rd at the Rogue Valley Square Dance Center on Table Rock Road.

The Northwest Bird Club is hosting the annual event.

Birds of all sorts will be up for sale at the event including parrots, finches, canaries, doves, and more. A bird vet and avian behaviorist will be in attendance to provide information and services.

“Pet parrots and birds are the third most popular pet in the country and there’s not as much known about them and they’re the number one most re-homed. So our goal as the Bird Club, is to educate the community on how to properly take care of them as pets,” said organizer, Heather Gomberg.

Gomberg says cages, seeds, toys and more will also be for sale.

Admission is $2.00 for adults. Children 12 and under can get in for free.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »