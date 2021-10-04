Home
Families gather at Hanley Farm for 10th annual Scarecrow Festival

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Things are getting spooky at Hanley Farm — the Southern Oregon Historical Society hosted its annual Scarecrow Festival this weekend.

This year marks one decade of the annual festival.

Scarecrow kits are sold for $15 apiece. People are able to stuff, dress and create a scarecrow to take home or leave behind at the farm for a contest.

“It’s so wonderful to watch families doing an event together. We also have some children’s games and scavenger hunts so they can go around and learn about some things on the farm,” said SOHS volunteer, Alice Mullaly.

If you’re interested in learning more or checking out some more upcoming events at the farm, visit sohs.org.

