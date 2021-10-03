Home
Oregon Cheese Cave celebrates 3 years open with samples, music, and vendors

PHOENIX, Ore. — On October 2nd, 2018, a popular little cheese shop located in Phoenix opened its doors to the public for the first time.

Local vendors and live music set up around the Oregon Cheese Cave to commemorate the business’s 3rd birthday.

Owner Melodie Picard says she’s grateful the business has survived following the pandemic and tragic Almeda Fire.

“I went with the flow, I have a small shop. The overhead is small, it’s just me. I was able to survive and bring in a little cheese and I’ve managed to grow a little bit,” Picard said.

Following plenty of unique cheese samples, music, and food trucks, the birthday celebration wrapped up by 5 p.m.

