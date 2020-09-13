5 people confirmed dead in the Alemeda Fire according to Jackson County Sheriff

SOUTHERN OREGON — Tonight, 5 people are confirmed dead in the Almeda Fire scar.
Identities of the victims have not yet been released.
“We have been able to determine we believe, that we’ve recovered 5 remains from different locations in the county. Now, these are still preliminary reports,” said Sheriff Sickler.
In addition to the new death toll announced today, we now know the Almeda Fire is 50% contained with minimal growth.
That’s according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office.
107 personnel are working the scenes with 12 engines, 3 bulldozers and 4 water tenders.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal says over 42,000 civilians have been affected, with 16,000 structures still being threatened.
All citizens are still being encouraged to stay away from the fire ravaged area.
The cause of the original fire in Ashland remains under investigation.
One arrest was made after second fire started in Phoenix around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff says Michael Bakkela is charged with arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment in connection with the alleged arson in Phoenix.
Sheriff Sickler says the fire Bakkela started burned homes, but he is not sure if it claimed any lives.
Firefighters say the two fires did combine and spread.
