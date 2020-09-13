Home
Local church works to help survivors of Almeda Fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford church that helped survivors after the Camp Fire destroyed the town of Paradise, is now helping survivors from the Almeda Fire.

The Medford Neighborhood Church met Friday night with the mayors of both Phoenix and Talent.
Around 40 others joined, to come up with ways to help and create a directory for people affected to find resources.

“Everybody got to express what was going on in their communities and how they are helping and what we can do and get together,” said Medford Neighborhood Church Facilities Coordinator, Kevin McArdle.

If you want to help the cause, visit medfordneighborhoodchurch.org.

