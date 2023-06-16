5 suspects arrested after marijuana grow raid in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Five people were arrested in connection with an alleged illegal marijuana grow operation in Grants Pass.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on June 15, investigators served a search warrant in the 4000 block of Laurel Avenue.

During the search, the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team reportedly found more than 1,700 marijuana plants, 10 guns, and a large amount of cash.

According to JCSO, the property had multiple water and garbage violations which could result in criminal forfeiture of the property.

The following suspects were taken into custody for unlawful manufacturing and possession of marijuana:

Dionicio Sanchez-Hernandez, 28 years-old

Pedro Sanchez-Hernandez, 29 years-old

Antonio Sanchez-Hernandez, 36 years-old

Nathan Contreras, 57 years-old

Lorraine Leon, 57 years-old

No further information was released by JCSO.

