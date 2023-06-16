Pittsburgh synagogue gunman found guilty

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (NBC) – The gunman who opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, killing 11, was found guilty Friday on all 63 federal charges some of which are punishable by death for his role in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The jury deliberated for about five hours over the course of two days, finding the accused shooter, Robert Bowers, guilty on all 63 charges, including a number of those federal hate crime charges.

The prosecution laid out the same case they have since the beginning: that the accused shooter Robert Bowers went to the Tree of Life Synagogue to carry out this attack, murdering 11 members of the congregation.

The defense tried to raise some questions about his intent and motivation, saying things like, “While he may have had a nonsensical and rational belief that he had to kill Jews because of their support to help immigrants and refugees, people he viewed as invaders, that he never wanted to stop people from worshipping.”

In their rebuttal, the prosecution said you have to consider what Robert Bowers did. He did not go to an immigration camp. He did not go to the border. He went to the Tree of Life Synagogue and opened fire on people who were worshipping.

He also opened fire on police officers, injuring one of them who testified during this 11-day trial.

