55 Airmen from 173rd Fighter Wing to assist So. Oregon hospitals

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —NBC5 News first told you Thursday, Governor Kate Brown has asked for the National Guard to help at overcrowded hospitals. Up t0 1200 Oregon Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen are being mobilized to 40 hospitals statewide.

55 Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls were also activated this week. The group will assist in non-clinical operations support to southern Oregon hospitals in Medford, Grants Pass, Ashland, and Klamath Falls.

“With the surge in Covid across our state and nation, our hospitals are in need of assistance and these airmen are going to be filling critical support roles in the hospitals so that they can maximize the ability to care for patients,” said Commander Jeffrey Edwards.

Additional Airmen are slated to be activated later this month.