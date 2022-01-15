55 Airmen from 173rd Fighter Wing to assist So. Oregon hospitals

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King January 14, 2022

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —NBC5 News first told you Thursday, Governor Kate Brown has asked for the National Guard to help at overcrowded hospitals. Up t0 1200 Oregon Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen are being mobilized to 40 hospitals statewide.

55 Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls were also activated this week. The group will assist in non-clinical operations support to southern Oregon hospitals in Medford, Grants Pass, Ashland, and Klamath Falls.

“With the surge in Covid across our state and nation, our hospitals are in need of assistance and these airmen are going to be filling critical support roles in the hospitals so that they can maximize the ability to care for patients,” said Commander Jeffrey Edwards.

Additional Airmen are slated to be activated later this month.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.