OHA addresses breakthrough cases

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you got the vaccine and still got sick with COVID-19, you’re not alone. In a new report, The Oregon Health Authority is addressing COVID-19 breakthrough cases. In the report, the OHA said over 45,000 cases of COVID-19 were found in a week. 26.4 percent of those were in vaccinated people.

That’s just shy of 12,000 people. Here’s what we know about the breakthrough cases in the last week:

The average age in the cases was 36. 45 of the cases were traced back to senior living communities or care facilities. 985 of the cases were in children ages 12 to 17. According to the OHA, breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 Oregon counties.

Even though breakthrough cases make up about 25 percent of case volume, COVID-19 cases are far more common in the unvaccinated. The OHA report shows the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is more than five times higher than in those who are vaccinated.