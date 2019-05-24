61st annual Boatnik Festival kicks off in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Thousands of people from Oregon and across the west coast are gathering in Grants Pass this weekend for the annual Boatnik festival.
In its 61st year, Boatnik is an annual festival held in Riverside Park over Memorial Day Weekend. Activities kicked off Thursday afternoon with the Davis Shows Carnival featuring food, rides, and games.
The event features activities for the whole family including arts and crafts, Sprint and Drag boat racing, the Boatnik Brewfest and two nights of patriotic fireworks. The event wraps up Monday with the ‘Tom Rice Memorial White Water Hydroplane’ race.
“100 percent of the proceeds that we raise here at Boatnik go right back to the community and the kids,” said GP Active Club member Gerrin Beck. “Every time you buy a corn dog, play a game, you’re helping a child out and that’s our main fundraiser for the year.”
For the schedule of events, please click here.
