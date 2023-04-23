7,000 pounds of trash removed from Bear Creek on Earth Day

ASHLAND, Ore. – Local volunteers spent their morning cleaning up trash along Bear Creek for Earth Day.

The Bear Creek Stewards and their volunteers worked to clear litter and debris along Bear Creek and the Greenway from Central Point to Ashland.

Bear Creek Stewards said their Earth Day event was a success, with over 200 people helping to remove an estimated 7,000 pounds of trash from Bear Creek.

They say they were surprised at how many kids showed up to help out.

“It was a great day to help volunteer in the area it’s Earth Day of course and we are hoping we can make a difference locally. It’s very satisfying to get to see the before and after,” said Nathan Wick.

Wick said he and his sister volunteer often to help clean up Bear Creek to get volunteer hours for their school and to help make our community a better and cleaner place.

