NMHS Boys Bowling raising money for nationals

MEDFORD, Ore. – The North Medford High School Boys Bowling team is looking to go to nationals but it will need some help to get there.

The team is working on raising money to fund their trip to Dayton, Ohio in June.

In February, they competed in the State Championships.

Now, they’re hoping to raise $5,000 to get to Dayton after not being able to go to nationals last year.

“It’s a huge step to go back to Dayton, Ohio,” Head Coach Ty Cummins explained. “It’s going to cost a lot for flights and getting the guys there. But I’ll be able to take all the team and bowl them in open, which is singles and then team event also.”

The funding would go toward rental cars and the shipping of bowling balls, food, and travel.

You can find the GoFundMe here.

