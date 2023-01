MEDFORD, Ore. —The Medford City Council approving funding for Howard School Park Thursday night.

More than $700,000 will go toward renovations at the park, thanks to state of Oregon lottery funds.

That will be combined with city funds, estimated around $1.4 million for the improvements.

The west Medford park has been around since the 1970s.

New additions will include a splash pad, a new restroom, and re-paved athletic courts.