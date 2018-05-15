Puppies saved by OSP trooper wait at Jackson Co. Animal Shelter

Medford, Ore. — 10 husky puppies who were at risk of dying in a hot car are now safe thanks to Oregon State Police.
This all happened yesterday when an Oregon State Police trooper stopped a car just south of Medford on I-5.
He stopped the car for a traffic violation, but then noticed the people inside were acting kind of strange.
After asking to search the car, he discovered the 10 husky-german shepherd puppies in the trunk.
Oregon State Police Sergeant Jeff Proulx says it was 90 degrees outside, and the puppies had no air conditioning or water.
He says they were being taken from their home in California to other family members in Seattle.
Of course, the puppies were brought to the Jackson County Animal Shelter where veterinarians worked quickly to treat them.
“Every puppy was dehydrated and was suffering heat exhaustion. And according to the doctor’s opinion, probably wouldn’t have lasted another hour in that car, so he truly did save these puppies lives,” Sergeant Jeff Proulx with Oregon State Police said.
The owner of the puppies was cited for animal neglect and will have to appear in court.
If convicted, they wouldn’t be allowed to have animals for five years.
Meanwhile, the puppies have to remain at the shelter for evidence.
But after the case is over, OSP hopes to put them up for adoption.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.
Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.