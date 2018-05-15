Both Medford and Grants Pass school bonds failing

Jackson & Josephine Counties, Ore. — Two local school districts have been asking voters to approve bond funding — one measure in Medford, the other in Grants Pass.
The numbers are close, but right now both appear to be failing.
A 25-million dollar bond to build two CTE facilities in Medford is failing 49 to 51.
The goal of the Medford School District Bond is to fund two new Career Technical Education
Facilities at both North and South Medford schools.
As of right now, the bond is failing, but the Medford School Board says it hasn’t lost hope.
The chair of the board says she’s still waiting for the final votes to be counted.
“I know in my heart I did everything I could. I believe in this measure, I believe in this opportunity for kids. I could not have put more of myself and my heart into this campaign,” Medford School Board chair Karen Starchvick said.
If the levy were to pass, it would cost homeowners 12 cents for every thousand dollars of assessed property value.
And if the bond does in fact fail, the school board says it will not give up and there will be another bond next may.
In Grants Pass, 138-point-7 million dollar bond in Grants Pass to build two new middle schools is failing as of Tuesday night.
The preliminary results are 55% no to 45% yes.
Officials say two new middle schools are needed, and all schools need air conditioning and heating upgrades.
The schools also need to become ADA compliant.
District officials say the current schools suffer from overcrowding and student safety issues.
The bond would cost homeowners one dollar and 94 cents per thousand dollars of assessed value on their home Over a 30-year period.
If the bond were to pass, the schools could also receive additional funding from the state.
But again, at this point the measure is failing 55 to 45.
NBC5 News reached out to Grants Pass School District for comment, but we’re waiting to hear back.
Stay with us to learn the next steps the district plans to take.
