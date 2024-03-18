7th Annual ‘Kitten Shower’ event at SoHumane Society Shelter

MEDFORD, Ore. – Sunday (3/17/2024), the SoHumane Society in Medford held its 7th annual ‘Kitten Shower.’

It’s an event where the shelter accepts donations from the community that are essentials for taking care of kittens. This includes food, toys and other items. It’s also an event where people are urged to foster and adopt their available kittens.

SoHumane staff say this time of year cats may have an abundance of kittens in a litter. Community support coordinator for SoHumane, Miranda Ahrens said,

“Around springtime is usually when they all start coming in and there’s just kittens on the side of the road that need help and aren’t being cared for, so accidental litters, all of that happens. And we try to be here for the community to help get these kittens taken care of and into homes.”

To find out more about how you can foster or adopt kittens from SoHumane, you can click here.

