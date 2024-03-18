United Airlines plane with lost panel leaves Medford for San Francisco

MEDFORD, Ore. – A United Airlines plane that arrived in Medford Friday (3/15/2024) with a missing external panel made a trip back to San Francisco Sunday (3/17/2024). United tells us there were no passengers on the plane Sunday (3/17/2024) for the return trip to California.

Boeing 737-800, tail number N26226 is the latest plane in a string of recent safety issues out of Boeing. As NBC5 News first reported, Friday morning (3/15/2024) it arrived safely from San Francisco. It wasn’t until it landed that the piece was discovered to be missing.

According to online flight tracker resources Flight Aware and Flight Stats, the same Boeing plane returned to San Francisco Sunday (3/17/2024). It left at around 10:40 a.m. and arrived at around 11:53 a.m.

