OSF Associate Artistic Director Rosa Joshi Interview on the 2024 Season

Posted by Ben Blake March 18, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore — The Oregon Shakespeare Festival opens its 2024 season this week. OSF Associate Artistic Director, Rosa Joshi, joined Sunrise to talk about what the season holds in store and how everything is looking ahead of the season opening.

The Ashland-based festival opens the season Tuesday, March 19th with Macbeth. The season will run through October 13th. There are 10 shows on the bill this year, with Preface events and Behind the Curtain Tours for attendees to enjoy as well.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.osfashland.org/.

Watch the full interview above.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Ben Blake
View More Posts
Ben Blake is a Producer/Reporter for NBC5 News. He’s a Klamath Falls native who graduated from Oregon State University with a Digital Communication degree. While at OSU, he was a producer and on-air talent at KBVR-TV and KBVR-FM. He also worked for PAC-12 Networks and OSU Athletics. In his free time, Ben likes to play just about any sport. He also plays the piano, guitar, and trumpet.
Skip to content