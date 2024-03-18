OSF Associate Artistic Director Rosa Joshi Interview on the 2024 Season

MEDFORD, Ore — The Oregon Shakespeare Festival opens its 2024 season this week. OSF Associate Artistic Director, Rosa Joshi, joined Sunrise to talk about what the season holds in store and how everything is looking ahead of the season opening.

The Ashland-based festival opens the season Tuesday, March 19th with Macbeth. The season will run through October 13th. There are 10 shows on the bill this year, with Preface events and Behind the Curtain Tours for attendees to enjoy as well.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.osfashland.org/.

Watch the full interview above.

