9 Covid cases connected to JaCo Fire Dist #3 outbreak

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore —Jackson County Public Health is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak, associated with Jackson County Fire District #3.
The Fire Chief says in early January one of his firefighters tested positive for COVID-19.
Soon after, it spread to 6 other firefighters.
Jackson County Public Health says there are 9 cases linked to this outbreak,7 employees and 2 close contacts.
Chief Mike Hussy says that despite the cases, the agencies services were never impacted.
“Fire district 3 didn’t experience any compromise or reduction in our service, we were able to maintain our minimum staffing throughout this cluster of positives,” says Hussy.
Fire Chief Hussy tells me all employees are healthy and have returned to work.
The Oregon Health Authority says this is an ongoing investigation.
Jackson County Public Health is also investigating a COVID-19 outbreak associated with MP Forestry Inc.
At this time, there are 13 cases linked to this outbreak, 10 employees and 3 close contacts.
