90 unique, rare cars park at the RVCC for the 3rd Gathering at the Oaks car show

MEDFORD, Ore. — Around 90 unique, rare cars were shown off at the 3rd annual Gathering of the Oaks car show today.
The exclusive car show is invite-only. It helps raise money for charity through the Medford Rotary Club.
The show doesn’t have categories, but it does give away trophies to a People’s Choice winner and a Best of Show award.
“It will always be a diverse selection [of cars], we have a 1901 automobile all the way up to a 2021 automobile,” said car show organizer, Steven Curry.
Curry says some cars in the show came from hundreds of miles to participate.
The event wrapped up by 3:30.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.