Home
90 unique, rare cars park at the RVCC for the 3rd Gathering at the Oaks car show

90 unique, rare cars park at the RVCC for the 3rd Gathering at the Oaks car show

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Around 90 unique, rare cars were shown off at the 3rd annual Gathering of the Oaks car show today.

The exclusive car show is invite-only. It helps raise money for charity through the Medford Rotary Club.

The show doesn’t have categories, but it does give away trophies to a People’s Choice winner and a Best of Show award.

“It will always be a diverse selection [of cars], we have a 1901 automobile all the way up to a 2021 automobile,” said car show organizer, Steven Curry.

Curry says some cars in the show came from hundreds of miles to participate.

The event wrapped up by 3:30.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »