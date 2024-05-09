Human skull found in Northern California identified 18 years later

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Cal. – Human remains found in the Fieldbrook area in Northern California back in 2006 have been identified.

According to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, DNA technology helped to identify Freddie Earl Long of Big Bar, California.

Police say in October of 2006, a human skull was found on property owned by a timber company. Detectives located additional skeletal remains as well as clothing and other various personal items nearby.

At the time investigators said there was no evidence to indicate foul play, nor could the coroner’s office find any identifying features to identify the remains even with the use of DNA or dental records.

However more recently with the use of forensic genetic genealogy and genome sequencing, police were able to determine that the remains belonged to Long. With a DNA sample, Long’s closest living relative was located and confirmed he had gone missing around 1993 but had never been reported missing.

Long would have been 50-years-old at the time of his disappearance and sometimes went by the alias “Cowboy Fred.”

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Danielle Vickman at 707-445-7251.

