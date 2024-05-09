National Park Service announces Crater Lake accessibility draft plan

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The National Park Service is looking for ways to make Crater Lake more accessible.

According to its website, The National Park service has released a draft accessibility, self-evaluation and transition plan for Crater Lake National Park. The document seeks to identify existing accessibility barriers in the park and suggests possible accommodations. These include, improving slopes on hiking trails, adding tactile signage for trails and facilities, and building more accessible parking.

The National Park Service is requesting the community’s input.

The public comment period is open now until Tuesday May 14. To review the plan and submit your comments, visit this link.

