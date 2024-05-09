National Park Service announces Crater Lake accessibility draft plan

Posted by Natalie Sirna May 9, 2024
Crater Lake National Park
Photo by Christian Grand: https://www.pexels.com/photo/green-trees-near-crater-lake-under-the-sky-5250855/

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The National Park Service is looking for ways to make Crater Lake more accessible.

According to its website, The National Park service has released a draft accessibility, self-evaluation and transition plan for Crater Lake National Park. The document seeks to identify existing accessibility barriers in the park and suggests possible accommodations. These include, improving slopes on hiking trails, adding tactile signage for trails and facilities, and building more accessible parking.

The National Park Service is requesting the community’s input.

The public comment period is open now until Tuesday May 14. To review the plan and submit your comments, visit this link.

Natalie Sirna
NBC5 News Reporter Natalie Sirna grew up in Glendora, CA and attended the University of La Verne. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in English and served as Editor-in-Chief of La Verne Magazine. Her experience as an editor piqued her interest in broadcast journalism. When she's not reading or writing, Natalie enjoys oil painting and playing her electric guitar.
Reporter
