Suspect in White City shooting indicted on attempted murder, other charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The suspect in a shooting that happened Sunday night in White City has been indicted on multiple charges including attempted murder.

According to the Jackson County District Attorney, a grand jury indicted 33-year-old Romaldo Balero on attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Earlier this week, NBC5 News reported on the shooting that occurred just after 11 p.m. near the intersection of 29th Street and Falcon Street in White City.

On Tuesday, Balero pleaded not guilty to five counts.

There is no further information at this time.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.