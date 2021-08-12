A/C and heating companies continue busy season as temperatures hit triple digits

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon is hitting triple digits again. Air conditioning companies are on the move as local residents are trying to beat the heat.
Greg Hafner is a longtime Rogue Valley resident. He’s been working in A/C and heating for almost 4 decades!
“My dad was in the trade forever and I went and started working for him and the rest is history,” said Hafner.
It’s the busy season for Hafner. Since the initial heatwave began, Alpha Heating and Air have seen over 1,000 customers across the Rogue Valley.
“When people really begin to like us is when it’s hot because we come out and get them cool,” said Hafner.
If the heatwave wasn’t enough the industry is also seeing various shortages. Business manager, Kevin Cassidy told NBC5 News that’s one of their many challenges.
“As a result of COVID-19 and different labor shortages and material shortages. Suppliers have had a more difficult time getting parts and components and that’s definitely affected our business,” said Cassidy.
But Cassidy said they understand their job is important, especially during summer.
“There are situations where we’re dealing with elderly individuals who aren’t experiencing cooling. It becomes a real safety issue with people like that in this environment,” said Cassidy.
With Hafner’s nearly 40 years of experience, he says he’s seen almost everything. He’s used to this heat and said the smoke doesn’t even both him.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]