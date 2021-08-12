Home
A/C and heating companies continue busy season as temperatures hit triple digits

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon is hitting triple digits again. Air conditioning companies are on the move as local residents are trying to beat the heat.

Greg Hafner is a longtime Rogue Valley resident. He’s been working in A/C and heating for almost 4 decades!

“My dad was in the trade forever and I went and started working for him and the rest is history,” said Hafner.

It’s the busy season for Hafner. Since the initial heatwave began, Alpha Heating and Air have seen over 1,000 customers across the Rogue Valley.

“When people really begin to like us is when it’s hot because we come out and get them cool,” said Hafner.

If the heatwave wasn’t enough the industry is also seeing various shortages. Business manager, Kevin Cassidy told NBC5 News that’s one of their many challenges.

“As a result of COVID-19 and different labor shortages and material shortages. Suppliers have had a more difficult time getting parts and components and that’s definitely affected our business,” said Cassidy.

But Cassidy said they understand their job is important, especially during summer.

“There are situations where we’re dealing with elderly individuals who aren’t experiencing cooling. It becomes a real safety issue with people like that in this environment,” said Cassidy.

With Hafner’s nearly 40 years of experience, he says he’s seen almost everything. He’s used to this heat and said the smoke doesn’t even both him.

