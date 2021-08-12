Statewide indoor mask requirement is back Friday to curb spread of COVID-19

SALEM, Ore. —Governor Kate Brown is detailing steps the state is taking to prevent an overflow of Oregon hospitals. Due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant, Governor Brown says immediate action must be taken.
Governor Brown says across the state, ICU beds are around 90 % filled. Some regions, like southern Oregon, have less than 5 ICU beds available Wednesday. Beginning this Friday, masks will be required in all indoor settings statewide.
“Delta is a different virus, it has changed everything,” said Governor Brown.
On Tuesday the state had over 2300 cases reported. That’s the highest number since the virus first surfaced in Oregon.
“It’s clear the current situation requires immediate action to stop the Delta variant from spreading further, moving forward, masks in the immediate will be required in all indoor public settings,” said Governor Brown.
Effective this Friday, Oregonians 5 and older will need to mask up in all indoor public spaces. For those riding public transit, it’s 2 and up. The state is also encouraging people to wear masks in crowded outdoor spaces.
“Masks are simple and effective, wearing a mask should give you the confidence that you’re not infecting others,” said Governor Brown.
Common sense exemptions apply for activities that would be impractical or impossible wearing a mask, like eating or drinking.
“Let’s show our frontline health care workers that while they’re working to save lives we’re willing to do something simple like put a mask on,” said Governor Brown.
This comes as OHSU projects by Labor Day, Oregon will have more than 1,000 hospitalized patients. That means hospitals would have to turn people away.
“We’re looking at giant wave now that’s taking place over the next four weeks,” said Dr. Peter Graven, Data Scientist for OHSU.
OHSU says the 5th wave is expected to be much more severe than previous forecasts. If the state continues on the same path, hospital beds could run out.
“Were essentially full right now, we do not have additional beds for Covid patients in almost all regions and this is showing another 500 beds will be needed by September 7th,” said Dr. Graven.
Hospitals in Jackson and Josephine counties are the worst off in the state. Jackson has been among the state’s leaders in new daily cases almost every day this month and again led the way Wednesday. This, despite having a significantly smaller population than many counties up north.
You can see the tremendous increase of hospitalizations in Region 5, that’s Jackson and Josephine county, in blue. It dwarfs the recent rise in the rest of the state.
“Region 5, unfortunately, Jackson and Josephine county, which makes up Ashland, Medford, and Grants Pass is just seeing a dramatic increase to levels we’ve never seen before,” said Dr. Graven.
OHSU says that Oregon has the fewest number of available hospital beds per capita than any other state. Governor Brown says the modeling is a stark reminder that Covid has changed, and the pandemic is far from over.
“I know Oregonians are tired of wearing masks, I certainly am too, but every time someone wears a mask that’s one more unvaccinated kid we’re protecting,” said Governor Brown.
In order to curb the spread of the virus, health officials stress vaccination is your best tool. It doesn’t make you immune to the virus, but it makes it far more likely for you to have minor or no symptoms at all.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.