A community-wide scavenger hunt is being held in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A week-long community wide scavenger hunt is underway in Klamath Falls.
The event raises money for Friends of the Children (Klamath basin) an organization that mentors low-income children.
Tickets cost $25 dollars a piece and getting involved with the cause is as easy as taking a selfie.
“Once you register, you get a list of clues and you’re on your way. Every site that you find, you take a selfie and every selfie you upload to the page earns you a raffle ticket,” said one of the organizers, Anne Keyser.
The hunt wraps up on Friday, October 30th, so if you’re interested in getting involved visit friendsklamath.org.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.