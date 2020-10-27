Home
A community-wide scavenger hunt is being held in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A week-long community wide scavenger hunt is underway in Klamath Falls.

The event raises money for Friends of the Children (Klamath basin) an organization that mentors low-income children.

Tickets cost $25 dollars a piece and getting involved with the cause is as easy as taking a selfie.

“Once you register, you get a list of clues and you’re on your way. Every site that you find, you take a selfie and every selfie you upload to the page earns you a raffle ticket,” said one of the organizers, Anne Keyser.

The hunt wraps up on Friday, October 30th, so if you’re interested in getting involved visit friendsklamath.org.

