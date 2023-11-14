A man and woman accused of stabbing a woman to death facing more charges

MEDFORD, Ore.- A man and woman accused of stabbing a woman to death in a robbery in Medford last year are now facing more charges.

According to MPD, Brittany Lovrovich, a 31-year-old mother of two, was stabbed and robbed in March 2022 in the parking area of Rumors Lounge on Riverside.

The suspects, Hannah “Mel” Marie Martin and Zachary Carl Helwagen, were already charged with murder in the second degree and robbery.

November 13th, an additional murder in the second degree charge was added.

Martin and Helwagen are scheduled to be tried separately next year.

NBC5 previously reported on this story, which can be found here:

https://kobi5.com/news/suspects-arrested-for-murder-of-brittany-lovrovich-medford-police-say-186151/

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.