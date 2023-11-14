Reports: GP radio stations could change hands

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —A pair of radio trade publications are reporting that some locally owned Grants Pass radio stations are set to change hands. Radio Insight & Radio & Television Business Report both say that Grants Pass Broadcasting is selling the family-owned business, to its current general manager.

Grants Pass Broadcasting has several stations including KAJO and KLDR. The Wilson family has operated the radio stations since the 50’s, with former State Representative Carl Wilson in charge for the last several decades.

The trades say Wilson is selling to his current GM Brian Diatte. We reached out to Wilson for comment, but haven’t heard back.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.