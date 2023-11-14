Reports: GP radio stations could change hands

Posted by Jenna King November 13, 2023

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —A pair of radio trade publications are reporting that some locally owned Grants Pass radio stations are set to change hands. Radio Insight & Radio & Television Business Report both say that Grants Pass Broadcasting is selling the family-owned business, to its current general manager.

Grants Pass Broadcasting has several stations including KAJO and KLDR. The Wilson family has operated the radio stations since the 50’s, with former State Representative Carl Wilson in charge for the last several decades.

The trades say Wilson is selling to his current GM Brian Diatte. We reached out to Wilson for comment, but haven’t heard back.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Jenna King
View More Posts
Jenna King is the 6pm and 11pm anchor for NBC5 News. Jenna is a Burbank, CA native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at Oregon she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through her internship with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Anchor
Skip to content