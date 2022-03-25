Suspects arrested for murder of Brittany Lovrovich, Medford police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two suspects are behind bars in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Brittany L. Lovrovich.

The Medford Police Department said at about 1:47 Tuesday morning, officers responded to a stabbing in the parking lot area of Rumors Lounge on North Riverside Avenue.

When detectives arrived, they found Lovrovich unresponsive with an apparent stab wound. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to social media posts, Lovrovich was an Ashland High School graduate and mother of two young daughters.

Friday morning, Medford police said two suspects were identified in the murder case: 21-year-old Hannah “Mel” Marie Martin and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Zachary Carl Helwagen.

Detectives said they believe the pair met Lovrovich in the parking lot between Rumors and the OK Market believing they’d be sold fentanyl. However, Lovrovich was reportedly robbed and stabbed by Martin, who fled the scene in a vehicle with Helwagen.

Both suspects were eventually arrested and lodged in the Jackson County jail for murder and robbery.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned Martin was allegedly involved in another unrelated, unreported stabbing in the Medford/Jacksonville area that happened under similar circumstances. For that reason, her mugshot is being published to determine if she’s involved in any other criminal activity.

No further information was released by investigators.