AAA expects high travel activity this spring break

OREGON — If you’re getting ready to travel for spring break, expect some company.

According to AAA Oregon, the top destination in the Beaver state is Bend.

Some of the other top regional destinations for spring break include Portland, Seattle, Eugene and Redding.

The agency said they’re also seeing a 28% increase in cruise bookings compared to this time last year.

Oregonians are getting out of town, and some are even getting out of the country.

“Hotels bookings are up 37% and international flight bookings are up 20%,” said AAA spokesperson Marie Dodds. “European cities are some of the most popular as well like Cabo San Lucas and Cancun, which are relatively easy to get to here from Oregon.”

Unfortunately, Dodds also said Oregon is seeing ‘March Madness’ for gas prices.

The current average for a regular gallon of gas is $4.12, up almost 20 cents from just a week ago.

Dodds said prices are going up because of refinery maintenance, summer blend fuel and Russian involvement in a geo-political conflict, as one of the world’s major oil producers.

“One of the things to keep in mind is that crude oil is traded on the global market so that price of a barrel of crude is determined globally,” Dodds said. “Those international events have an impact.”

Dodds said 2024 is shaping up to be the busiest year of travel yet.

She recommends giving yourself extra time and patience to get to your destination.

