A 10-day-old rescued female cougar cub gets a checkup at the Oregon Zoo. ©Oregon Zoo / photo by Kathy Street

Abandoned cougar cub found in Rogue River finds a new home

Katie Streit
Posted by by Katie Streit November 5, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 5, 2021

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – A cougar cub is now living at Wildlife Safari in Winston.

This comes after people spotted the cub near Rogue River last week. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife told NBC5 News it doesn’t know what happened to the mother.

“Wildlife Safari is going to be its permanent home, they’ll raise it. It’ll become a part of their collection of animals that they have,” said Mathew Vagas.

The agency said there were reports of another cougar cub roaming in the same area. But after a week of looking, they couldn’t find it.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Katie Streit
Katie Streit
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university's political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster's Foundation. Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]