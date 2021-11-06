Abandoned cougar cub found in Rogue River finds a new home

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – A cougar cub is now living at Wildlife Safari in Winston.

This comes after people spotted the cub near Rogue River last week. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife told NBC5 News it doesn’t know what happened to the mother.

“Wildlife Safari is going to be its permanent home, they’ll raise it. It’ll become a part of their collection of animals that they have,” said Mathew Vagas.

The agency said there were reports of another cougar cub roaming in the same area. But after a week of looking, they couldn’t find it.