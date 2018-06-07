Access’ Philip Yates to retire after 27 years

Medford, Ore — Access Nutrition Programs Director Philip Yates is retiring after 27 years with the non-profit.
Yates has been has been instrumental in several projects including the Greystone Court food drive and NBC5’s great American food drive at Access.
He says he hopes to leave behind a legacy of service to his community.
“We’ve actually expanded over the last 8 years or 10 years to incorporate educational components that go along side providing fresh fruits and vegetables to people and that’s been my pride in joy in seeing that transition,” said Yates.
Yates says he plans to work part time to help Access with the transition over the next few months.
NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.
He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.